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UNIDO pledges stronger support for Ghana’s industrialisation, 24-Hour Economy agenda

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  28 July 2026 11:26am
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The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with Ghana to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development following the presentation of the Open Letters of its Representative-designate, Dr Emmanuel Kalenzi.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, received Dr Kalenzi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Friday, 24 July 2026.

During the meeting, Mr Ablakwa described UNIDO as one of Ghana's trusted development partners, commending the organisation for its longstanding contributions to poverty reduction, industrial development, job creation and the economic empowerment of communities.

The minister noted that Dr Kalenzi assumes office at a time when the government is implementing key economic reforms under its Reset Agenda, expressing confidence that the representative-designate's expertise and experience would help advance Ghana's industrialisation drive.

He also conveyed Ghana's appreciation for UNIDO's continued support and confidence in the country's vision of achieving inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.

In his remarks, Dr Kalenzi reaffirmed UNIDO's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Government of Ghana to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

He pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor by enhancing collaboration in priority areas and reiterated the organisation's readiness to support the government's 24-Hour Economy initiative as part of efforts to accelerate industrial growth and sustainable economic transformation.

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the partnership between Ghana and UNIDO, expressing confidence that closer collaboration would accelerate the country's industrialisation agenda and advance its sustainable development aspirations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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