Ghana secures hosting rights for 70th UN Tourism Africa summit

Ghana has been selected to host the 70th Session of the United Nations (UN) Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in 2027, a significant achievement expected to reinforce the country's growing influence in continental tourism and international diplomacy.

The successful bid positions Ghana at the centre of Africa's tourism policy discussions and is expected to bring together ministers responsible for tourism, policymakers, industry leaders, investors and development partners from across the continent to deliberate on strategies for advancing sustainable tourism.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, in a post on her official Facebook page following Ghana's successful bid.

Compelling bid

Presenting Ghana's case before member states, the Minister expressed appreciation to the Secretary-General of UN Tourism as well as the Minister for Tourism and Culture of Seychelles, which hosted the current session, for the opportunity to present Ghana's proposal.

She said Ghana's ambition to host the meeting reflects the country's determination to promote tourism as a key driver of economic growth, cultural diplomacy, regional integration and sustainable development across Africa.

According to her, the 2027 meeting will carry special historical significance because it coincides with Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary and the 70th Session of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa, making the occasion a symbolic celebration of both African progress and Ghana's national journey.

Gateway to Africa

In making Ghana's case, the Minister highlighted the country's rich historical and cultural assets, vibrant creative arts sector, peaceful democratic environment and internationally recognised hospitality industry.

She noted that Ghana continues to strengthen its reputation as the preferred gateway to Africa through initiatives such as heritage tourism, cultural festivals and the promotion of the creative economy.

The Minister added that delegates attending the conference would have the opportunity to experience Ghana's unique cultural diversity through its festivals, music, dance, traditional cuisine, arts and craftsmanship, while exploring some of the country's leading tourist destinations.

She said the meeting would also provide an important platform for governments, tourism experts, investors, development institutions and creative industry players to assess Africa's tourism progress and develop practical strategies to unlock the sector's enormous economic potential.

According to her, Ghana intends to use the event to demonstrate how tourism can accelerate job creation, preserve cultural heritage, stimulate investment and promote inclusive economic growth across the continent.

Ready to host

The Minister assured member states that Ghana possesses the infrastructure, hospitality facilities, security arrangements and organisational capacity required to successfully stage an international gathering of such magnitude.

She expressed confidence that the country would deliver a memorable and impactful conference that reflects Africa's growing prominence in global tourism.

The UN Tourism Commission for Africa serves as the principal regional platform through which African member states of UN Tourism deliberate on tourism policies, review sector performance, strengthen regional cooperation and formulate strategies to enhance tourism's contribution to sustainable development.

Hosting the 70th session is expected to further enhance Ghana's international tourism profile, create new investment opportunities, stimulate business activity and reinforce the country's position as one of Africa's leading destinations for conferences, cultural tourism and heritage travel.

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