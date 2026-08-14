Ghana loses 8,900 hectares of forest reserves to illegal mining

Ghana has lost approximately 8,900 hectares of its forest reserves to illegal mining, with government intensifying efforts to tackle the growing destruction of the country’s forest and water resources.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources disclosed that 258 people had been arrested in operations against illegal mining in forest reserves as of July 2026.

The operations have also led to the seizure or immobilisation of 234 excavators, 2,728 pumping machines, and 1,724 changfan machines. A total of 461 motorbikes and tricycles have also been seized or immobilised.

The figures were revealed during a policy dialogue between the Ministry and the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education in Accra.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said nine out of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves had been severely affected by illegal mining.

He described the extent of the destruction as alarming, noting that the 8,900 hectares of degraded forest were equivalent to about 12,500 football fields.

“What you are looking at is not an earthquake. It is a forest reserve,” Mr Buah said while presenting images showing the extent of destruction caused by illegal mining.

The Minister, however, acknowledged that arresting illegal miners alone would not resolve the problem, stressing that successful prosecution remained a major challenge.

“The challenge we are having is not the arrest. It is the prosecution,” he said.

He disclosed that the Ministry was collaborating with the Attorney-General’s Department to address difficulties affecting the prosecution of suspects arrested during illegal mining operations.

As part of efforts to prevent illegal mining equipment from entering the country, Mr Buah said more than 4,000 excavators were currently being held at Ghana’s ports pending compliance with a new documentation and clearance regime.

Government is also considering reforms to the mining licensing system as part of efforts to prevent the abuse of mining concessions.

Under the proposed reforms, the maximum initial duration of large-scale mining leases would be reduced from 30 years to 20 years.

The Ministry also plans to introduce stricter requirements for holders of exploration and prospecting licences to demonstrate actual work on their concessions within specified periods.

Mr Buah criticised companies and individuals who hold mining concessions for years without undertaking meaningful exploration or development.

“People are just sitting on concessions for 30, 40 years. They are not doing anything. They are waiting for the next big investor to come so they can cash out,” he said.

The Minister said government was also strengthening community participation in decisions relating to mining concessions as part of a broader strategy to combat illegal mining.

In addition, about 2,000 Blue Water Guards have been recruited and trained to provide intelligence and support efforts to protect the country’s water bodies from illegal mining activities.

Mr Buah acknowledged disciplinary challenges within the programme, including allegations of bribery involving some personnel, but maintained that the initiative had generally produced useful results.

The Ministry said its approach would focus on tackling illegal mining at multiple levels, including controlling the importation of excavators, strengthening enforcement, reforming the mining licensing regime and giving communities a greater role in decisions affecting mining activities in their areas.

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