GNECC calls for stronger tracking of education funds for girls, children with disabilities

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has organized a series of District Accountability Dialogues (DAD) in the Asutifi South District and Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region to safeguard inclusive education financing.

Funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) through its Education Out Loud project, the initiative creates structured platforms for stakeholders in the localities to inspect and advocate for transparent, equitable education financing.

Held under the theme “Inclusive Education Financing for Girls and Children with SEND,” the dialogues brought together traditional leaders, parents, students, civil society organizations, Persons with Disabilities advocacy groups, and officials from Municipal and District Assemblies.

While Ghana has made notable strides in school enrollment and gender parity at the basic level, major structural disparities persist between urban centers and rural, hard-to-reach communities.

Speaking at the events, Ibrahim Yusif, the Ahafo Regional Coordinator for GNECC, emphasized that recent trends show a steep decline in localized funding for inclusive education, exacerbating learning gaps for marginalized groups.

"Access remains a major hurdle for marginalized groups, particularly girls and children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in deprived communities," Mr Yusif stated.

"These dialogues are a timely intervention to ensure that statutory funds such as the District Assembly Common Fund and District Assembly Disability Fund are systematically tracked, disbursed, and utilized to deliver tangible classroom improvements."

The coalition reiterated its commitment to serving as the civil society mouthpiece for pre-tertiary education in Ghana, ensuring that duty-bearers remain accountable to the communities they serve.

The District Accountability Dialogues advances the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) 4 on Quality Education, 5 on Gender Equality, 10 on Reduced Inequalities, 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17 which encourages effective public, public-private, and civil society partnerships, as exemplified by GNECC’s collaboration with GPE, local government bodies, and disability organizations.

UNICEF reports that an estimated 119 million girls are out of school globally, including 34 million of primary school age and 86 million of secondary school age. While 49 percent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, that figure plummets to 24 percent at the upper-secondary level.

Deprived and rural areas experience the steepest drop-offs due to inadequate sanitation, distance, and economic prioritization of male children.

UNICEF data also shows that children with disabilities remain among the most excluded populations in education systems worldwide, disproportionately remaining out of school or placed in under-resourced environments.

In low- and middle-income nations, approximately two-thirds of 10-year-olds suffer from learning poverty, an inability to read and understand a simple text. For children with SEND, this rate is significantly higher due to a lack of specialized learning materials, accessible facilities, and trained inclusive-education teachers.

UNESCO reports highlight a widening global SDG 4 financing gap, where underfunded public education systems hit vulnerable groups hardest.

Global research demonstrates that even when national budgets allocate funds for disability or gender initiatives, local-level disbursement often lags or gets diverted without strict grass-roots tracking mechanisms, underscoring the necessity of GNECC's community-driven audits.

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