GNECC launches 2026 Global Action Week for Education, focuses on bridging digital divide

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), a civil society network committed to promoting equitable, inclusive, and quality education for all in Ghana, has officially launched the 2026 Global Action Week for Education (GAWE), shifting the national spotlight to the urgent need for digital equity in the classroom.
The event, held on Tuesday at the Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind, centered on the theme: "Addressing the Digital Divide Gap for National Growth through Inclusive Education."
The launch highlighted a worrying reality for learners in Sub-Saharan Africa. While mobile coverage is expanding, meaningful access remains a luxury.
GNECC cited alarming data where 90 per cent of students in Sub-Saharan Africa lack access to household computers, and 82 per cent of students in the region lack reliable internet access.
In Ghana, according to the education network, a sharp divide persists between urban hubs and rural schools, disproportionately affecting girls and learners with disabilities.
"Digital skills are no longer optional; they are critical for workforce readiness and economic competitiveness," the coalition noted, referencing World Bank research.
"Without deliberate investment, existing inequalities will only widen."
Speaking at the launch, the National Treasurer of GNECC, Amina Ibrahim, described the week as a strategic platform to demand better infrastructure and inclusive ICT policies.
The Ahafo Regional Coordinator, Ibrahim Yusif, outlined the coalition's primary objectives for the 2026 campaign of advocating for tools and connectivity in underserved rural schools.
He stressed that GNECC is also promoting digital transformation policies specifically account for marginalized communities and learners with disabilities, and increasing public awareness of digital literacy as a driver for national growth.
The Ahafo Regional Director of Education, Abraham Fletcher, reinforced the importance of inclusivity across all academic levels from basic schools to tertiary institutions.
Mr. Fletcher assured that the government is actively working to ensure teachers nationwide are equipped with Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools to ensure every educator is digitally literate to enhance modern teaching and learning outcomes.
The Global Action Week for Education is an annual worldwide advocacy movement. Led by GNECC in Ghana, it mobilizes civil society, teachers, and learners to hold the government accountable to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4): ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.
As Global Action Week for Education 2026 kicks off, the message from the National launch is clear: Digital literacy is a fundamental right and not a luxury.
GNECC will spend the remainder of the week pushing for policy shifts to ensure that SDG 4 becomes a reality for every child in Ghana
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