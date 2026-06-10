Yuno partners with Onafriq to unlock Pan-African payments for global merchants

Yuno, the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Onafriq, the leading Pan-African payments network, to bring Africa’s most expansive payments infrastructure to merchants worldwide.

Through this integration, Yuno’s clients gain instant access to Onafriq’s network spanning 43 African markets, nearly 1 billion mobile wallets, 500 million bank accounts, and 2,000 cross-border payment corridors - all through Yuno’s single, developer-friendly API.

As businesses increasingly look to Africa as a high-growth frontier, the partnership addresses one of the most persistent friction points in cross-border commerce: the complexity of connecting to fragmented, local payment rails across dozens of markets. By combining Yuno’s payment infrastructure capabilities with Onafriq’s deep-rooted African network, the two companies aim to dramatically reduce the time and technical overhead required for merchants to go live and scale across the continent.

Onafriq’s infrastructure supports the full payment lifecycle — from real-time disbursements and omnichannel collections to card issuance, treasury management, and stablecoin settlement — all underpinned by local regulatory licences and ISO 27001 and CMML3-certified security. For Yuno’s merchant base, this means the ability to pay out to mobile wallets, bank accounts, or cash pickup points, and accept payments across channels, without managing multiple integrations or compliance frameworks independently.

“Africa represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in global commerce, and yet too many merchants are still locked out by payment infrastructure that wasn’t built for scale. Our partnership with Onafriq changes that,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO, Yuno. “By bringing their unmatched African network into our infrastructure layer, we’re giving our clients a single path to a

continent-wide ecosystem with the reliability, compliance, and local depth they need to grow with confidence.”

The partnership is part of Yuno’s broader strategy to build a truly global platform that connects merchants to every meaningful payment method and network, regardless of geography. Following successful expansion in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, Africa is a key pillar of Yuno’s next phase of growth.

For Onafriq, the integration with Yuno extends its reach to an entirely new segment of global merchants who now benefit from a streamlined entry point into African markets. The partnership reinforces Onafriq’s mission of making borders matter less, bringing together mobile money operators, banks, fintechs, and enterprises into one connected payment ecosystem.

"Africa's payment landscape has never lacked ambition or momentum, what it needed is the right infrastructure that matches its pace. Our partnership with Yuno changes the equation for global merchants who want to be part of this growth story” said DareOkoudjou, CEO, Onafriq. “Through a single connection, global merchants can reach consumers and businesses across Africa more seamlessly than ever before, while more people across the continent gain access to the digital economy on their own terms.

For us, this is what making borders matter less looks like in practice."

The integration is now live and available across Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, and Uganda. Yuno’s clients can access Onafriq’s capabilities — including mobile money disbursements and collections, card issuance, and FX treasury services — directly from the Yuno dashboard with no additional contract or integration required.

About Yuno

Yuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast-scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security, powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.

Learn more at www.y.uno.

About Onafriq

Onafriq is the leading Pan-African payments network, connecting businesses to 43 African markets through a single API. With access to nearly 1 billion mobile wallets, 500 million bank accounts, 2,000 cross-border payment corridors, and 460,000+ agents in Nigeria, Onafriq powers payments for global enterprises, banks, fintechs, mobile money operators, and merchants. Its services span disbursements, omnichannel collections, card programs, and treasury management, all backed by local regulatory licences and ISO 27001, CMML3, PCI DSS, and SOC2 certifications. Where regulation permits, Onafriq also enables stablecoin management, prefunding, settlement, and on/off-ramps. Onafriq operates 10 offices across Africa, and in the UK, US, and China. Connecting millions of consumers and businesses to make borders matter less.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.