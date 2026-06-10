Greater Accra REGSEC declares heightened security readiness ahead of peak rains, Homowo festivities

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has declared a heightened state of operational readiness across the region as authorities intensify measures to prevent flooding and maintain security ahead of the peak rainy season and this year's Homowo celebrations.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, and signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Chairperson of REGSEC, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the move follows an emergency review of the region's flood vulnerabilities and security concerns.

The Council said it has developed a comprehensive response plan aimed at mitigating flood risks, protecting lives and property, and ensuring law and order during the festive period.

According to the statement, intelligence assessments and terrain monitoring conducted with support from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) identified several flood-prone communities and locations requiring urgent intervention.

Among the areas classified as Critical Risk Corridors are Odawna Sahara and Adabraka Official Town within the Korle Klottey Municipality.

Other locations identified as High-Risk Flashpoints include Alajo Central, particularly the D.K. Poison and Polo Park areas, Berlin Bridge, and the Downside Area within the Ayawaso North and Ayawaso East constituencies. Jelil Estate Junction, Baba Yara Area and Akorli Down in Madina, as well as Osu Alata, Osu Doku and the Abelemkpe Methodist Church enclave, were also listed.

The statement further identified several communities for heightened monitoring, including Old Barrier, Choice, Tetegu and Oblogo in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality; Manhean, Afuaman and Medie in the Ga West Municipality; and Dome Crossing, GAEC Road, Christian Village Drain and sections of the Dakyibi River catchment area in the Ga East Municipality.

REGSEC said its seasonal strategy combines flood prevention efforts with enhanced security arrangements for the Homowo festival, noting that public safety and the protection of cultural heritage remain key priorities.

As part of the measures, the Regional Minister has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to intensify desilting exercises and remove waste and debris obstructing major drains and waterways across the region.

The Council said the exercise would be undertaken urgently to improve drainage and minimise the impact of anticipated heavy rainfall.

It also announced heightened security deployments in traditional areas expected to host major Homowo activities, citing concerns that large gatherings could be exploited by individuals involved in unresolved chieftaincy and land disputes.

Joint security teams are expected to increase intelligence gathering and visibility patrols, while the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency response agencies have completed coordinated crowd management and traffic control plans for major celebration grounds.

Residents living in flood-prone communities have been advised to remain vigilant and comply with safety directives issued by the authorities.

According to the statement, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has identified safe locations that could be used as temporary shelters if evacuations become necessary and is prepared to undertake emergency relocations where rising water levels pose an immediate threat to life.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our foremost priority. The government, through the Regional Coordinating Council, the security services, NADMO, and all relevant stakeholders, will not sit idly by for disaster to dictate our narrative. We are reinforcing the foundational trust between the citizen and the State. We call on every resident of Greater Accra to cooperate fully with the authorities, observe strict safety precautions, and report emergencies promptly through the designated channels,” Mrs Ocloo stated.

The Council assured residents that all relevant state institutions remain on high alert and are prepared to respond swiftly to emergencies as Greater Accra enters the peak period of the rainy season.

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