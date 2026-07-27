No court sittings in Greater Accra on July 28 and 31 as Judiciary marks Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary

The Judicial Service of Ghana has directed that no court sittings be held in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, July 28, and Friday, July 31, 2026, as part of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

In a circular dated July 23, 2026, Judicial Secretary Musah Ahmed informed all judges and magistrates in the region that the suspension of sittings would enable them to participate in the climax of the anniversary celebrations and a thanksgiving service.

"I have been directed by His Lordship the Chief Justice to invite all Judges and Magistrates in the Greater Accra Region to grace the occasions," the circular stated.

According to the Judicial Service, the climax of the anniversary celebrations will take place on Tuesday, July 28, at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), beginning at 9:00 a.m.

A thanksgiving service will follow on Friday, July 31, at the Accra Ridge Church at 10:00 a.m.

The directive makes it clear that all courts in the Greater Accra Region are to suspend proceedings on both days.

"Consequently, no court sittings should be held on Tuesday, 28th July 2026 and Friday, 31st July 2026," the circular stated.

The Supreme Court, established in 1876, is marking 150 years of its existence, making it one of the oldest apex courts in Africa. The anniversary celebrations, officially launched on April 16, 2026, have featured a series of activities highlighting the court's contribution to Ghana's legal and democratic development.

The Judicial Service expressed appreciation to judges and magistrates for their support throughout the anniversary programme and encouraged them to attend the commemorative events.

"Given the importance of this occasion, we believe your presence would be a profound honour for the Judiciary and a vital contribution to the success of the celebrations," the Judicial Secretary stated.

The anniversary events are expected to bring together members of the judiciary, legal practitioners and other stakeholders to commemorate the historic milestone.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.