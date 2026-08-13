World Mission Society Church of God brings relief and livelihood support to Greater Accra communities through hope campaigns

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The World Mission Society Church of God has provided emergency relief to families affected by flooding in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality through its “Build Hope!” campaign.
The initiative, held on July 30, 2026, was carried out in partnership with the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, with church volunteers distributing 70 food packages containing essential items, including rice, cooking oil, tomato sauce and canned sardines.
The church said the campaign was designed to provide immediate assistance to families affected by torrential rains and flooding while supporting efforts to build community resilience against climate-related disasters.
A spokesperson for the Church of God said the initiative was intended to offer immediate relief and reassurance to affected residents.
“We hope this support brings comfort and strength to the residents suffering from sudden flooding.”
The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive, Felix Odartey Lamptey, commended the church for supporting residents affected by the floods.
He said the intervention had provided meaningful assistance to families during the recovery period.
“The Build Hope campaign has significantly helped members of our community who were widely affected by the flood. This initiative supports our assembly in body, soul, and mind, ensuring residents receive essential items to sustain them during this crucial recovery period.”
The church said the relief effort forms part of its broader humanitarian activities aimed at supporting vulnerable communities and helping affected families recover from difficult circumstances.
Church volunteer Robert Yeboah also said the campaign demonstrated the importance of restoring hope among people affected by natural disasters.
“This campaign really reminded me of Mother’s heart, who sees to her children’s needs in all circumstances and grants them hope.”
Another volunteer, Harriet Quaye, said participating in the exercise allowed her to witness the impact of the support on beneficiaries.
“Having smiles on their faces and gratitude in their eyes, indeed I felt and witnessed how much those who received the donations gained hope through Mother’s care and support.”
ABOUT THE WORLD MISSION SOCIETY CHURCH OF GOD
The World Mission Society Church of God (watv.org) is a global church established in over 7,800 regions across 175 countries. Its 4 million members believe in God the Father and God the Mother according to the Bible, and practice the truth of the New Covenant of the early Church.
Practicing Christ's teaching to 'love your neighbor as yourself,' the church has carried out around 50,000 volunteer activities across six major fields:
- Responding to climate change
- Alleviating poverty and hunger
- Supporting access to education
- Promoting health and well-being
- Establishing a sustainable and safe society
- Fostering peace, inclusion, and solidarity
By fostering harmony and development in various parts of the global village, the church has received more than 6,200 awards from governments and organizations worldwide, including the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award (from 4 administrations), the Presidential Citation of South Korea (from 3 administrations), the UK Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the Brazilian Legislative Order of Merit, the Peruvian Congressional Medal, and the National Environmental Award.
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