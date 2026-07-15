Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Water Polo Team played a vital role in rescuing victims during the torrential rains that recently hit the Greater Accra Region.
Heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding across parts of Accra, leaving major roads impassable, inundating homes, trapping residents, and disrupting economic and social activities.
Athletes from the Black Star Water Polo Club, based at the Arts Centre in Accra, stepped in to rescue stranded residents following the deadly floods.
Using their advanced swimming and aquatic skills, the team responded to distress calls by helping affected residents reach safety.
Some of the athletes joined Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, during rescue operations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, while others were deployed to Adabraka Sahara to assist residents and help salvage property affected by the flooding.
Water polo, an Olympic sport, began taking shape in Ghana in 2018 when Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye introduced the game to local youth.
Since then, the Black Star Water Polo Club has helped promote water safety education, encouraged greater participation in aquatic sports, inspired interest in swimming across the diaspora, and fostered a lasting spirit of camaraderie through sport.
Latest Stories
-
Bono Minister commissions schools, inspects projects and rallies support for Mahama government in Tain
8 minutes
-
Dennis Miracles Aboagye breaks silence after EOCO release, says EOCO never questioned him over alleged GH¢55m
13 minutes
-
GJA Volta receives cement and GH¢5,000 donation for Press Centre Phase Two project
36 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Wedesday, July 15, 2026
40 minutes
-
PURC resolves 99.56% of ECG and Ghana Water complaints in Volta/Oti, commissions 17 boreholes
51 minutes
-
Black Star Water Polo team helps rescue flood victims in Accra
1 hour
-
Opaque political financing driving corruption and state capture in Africa — AUABC Chair Edem Senanu
2 hours
-
Emirates flight EK789 touches down in Accra for the first time
3 hours
-
New generation of R290 ACs can cut up to 60% in electricity costs for households and businesses
3 hours
-
Walking in a banker’s shoes-lessons from my UBA Ghana Internship
3 hours
-
‘Let’s empower citizens to act with their minds, not their stomachs’ — Zanetor
3 hours
-
US prosecutors accuse Abu Trica of using AI to run $8m elderly romance scam
3 hours
-
Alleged robber mistakenly shot by colleague hauled to court
3 hours
-
Mason convicted for stealing four-year-old boy from Kpedze to Accra
3 hours
-
Fuel prices set to rise from July 16; petrol likely to be sold at GH¢14.52, diesel GH¢16
3 hours