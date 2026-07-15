Black Star Water Polo team helps rescue flood victims in Accra

The Greater Accra Water Polo Team played a vital role in rescuing victims during the torrential rains that recently hit the Greater Accra Region.

Heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding across parts of Accra, leaving major roads impassable, inundating homes, trapping residents, and disrupting economic and social activities.

Athletes from the Black Star Water Polo Club, based at the Arts Centre in Accra, stepped in to rescue stranded residents following the deadly floods.

Using their advanced swimming and aquatic skills, the team responded to distress calls by helping affected residents reach safety.

Some of the athletes joined Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, during rescue operations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, while others were deployed to Adabraka Sahara to assist residents and help salvage property affected by the flooding.

Water polo, an Olympic sport, began taking shape in Ghana in 2018 when Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye introduced the game to local youth.

Since then, the Black Star Water Polo Club has helped promote water safety education, encouraged greater participation in aquatic sports, inspired interest in swimming across the diaspora, and fostered a lasting spirit of camaraderie through sport.

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