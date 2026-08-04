Result first before SHS placement model to reduce pressure on Category A schools – CSSPS

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat Coordinator, Sherif Sulemana, says the introduction of a “results first before placement” approach will help reduce the intense competition for Category A Senior High Schools and allow candidates to make more informed choices.

Under the new system, candidates will receive their BECE results before selecting their preferred Senior High Schools, unlike previous years when students made their choices before knowing their examination outcomes.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on August 4, Mr Sherif explained that the change is aimed at creating a more transparent, fair and merit-based placement process by ensuring that students’ academic performance guides their school selections.

He said candidates will be ranked based on their aggregate scores, which are calculated from four core subjects and the two best-performing elective subjects.

“Once the results are released, the system ranks candidates based on their aggregate scores. Placement is then done according to the candidate’s programme choice, school preference and availability of space,” he explained.

According to him, the new approach will help students make realistic decisions about the schools they choose, taking into consideration their performance and the competitiveness of their preferred institutions.

Mr Sherif noted that in previous years, many candidates selected highly competitive Category A schools without knowing whether their results would meet the required standards, leading to overwhelming demand for limited spaces.

He disclosed that last year, about 65 per cent of candidates sought placement in Category A schools, although those schools had only about 10 percent of the available spaces.

“With the results now available before selection, we expect candidates to assess their chances better and make choices that align with their grades,” he said.

Mr Sherif believes the revised system will improve the distribution of students across schools while easing pressure on a few highly sought-after institutions.

Meanwhile, about 600,000 spaces have been declared available for this year’s Senior High School placement exercise, with candidates expected to complete their selections within the stipulated period.

Mr Sherif has also assured candidates that an opportunity will be provided to review and correct any mistakes made during the selection process before final confirmation.

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