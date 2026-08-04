Express highway is for long-term; fix existing Accra-Kumasi road to reduce accidents – Kwadwo Poku

Energy Analyst Kwadwo Poku has criticised the government's handling of the Accra-Kumasi highway project, arguing that the proposed expressway should not be presented as the immediate solution to the rising number of accidents on the route.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Tuesday, August 4, Mr Poku said while the country needs a modern expressway, the government must prioritise rehabilitating the existing road, which continues to serve thousands of motorists daily.

According to him, an expressway expected to take between six and eight years to complete cannot address the urgent safety concerns currently confronting users of the highway.

"On this Accra-Kumasi, it's very sad the way the NDC has left it. You cannot use an expressway, which will take six to eight years to build, as the solution to the current problem on that road," he said.

He noted that although there is broad consensus on the need for an expressway, it should complement, rather than replace, a properly maintained alternative road.

Drawing comparisons with road infrastructure in India, Mr Poku said motorists there have the option of using tolled expressways or alternative roads that are equally functional.

"In India, you have expressways that will charge you like 20 cedis as a toll to go on. But if you don't want to go on, there is an alternative road that is equally as good," he explained.

He urged the government to adopt a similar approach by rehabilitating the existing Accra-Kumasi highway while constructing the proposed expressway.

"What this government should do is stop using the expressway as a solution to the accidents going on on the road today. Fix the existing road because there is already a livelihood. There are already people who are using that road."

Mr Poku argued that the expressway, once completed, could operate as a tolled facility. At the same time, motorists who choose not to use it should have access to a well-maintained alternative route.

"You can toll this expressway and charge whatever you want. But create an alternative road for people who don't want to go on an expressway. It's not everybody that wants to drive on an expressway."

He suggested the planned highway could resemble Germany's Autobahn, where vehicles travel at significantly higher speeds.

"The expressway will probably be like the Autobahn in Germany, where you can probably go at a minimum speed of 100 or 120."

Mr Poku also questioned the government's commitment to the project, arguing that budget allocations have not reflected the priority being attached to it.

"You came to meet the road. In the 2025 budget, you didn't put anything in there. In 2026, you didn't put anything in there. We are now being told today that it is going to be budgeted in 2027."

"After two years of you coming to government, you are telling us it's important to you. It's not," he said.

Mr Poku also cast doubt on suggestions that the project could be completed within two years, insisting that key preliminary processes, including feasibility studies, have not yet been concluded.

He explained that while clearing work may have commenced along the proposed corridor, this should not be interpreted as evidence that feasibility studies have been completed.

Reiterating his position, Mr Poku maintained that the government's immediate focus should be on improving the condition of the existing Accra-Kumasi road to enhance safety for motorists while longer-term plans for the expressway progress.

"The point we are all saying is that please fix the existing road," he stressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.