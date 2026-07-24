Government secures $1.7bn for Accra-Kumasi Expressway

Government has deposited US$1.7 billion at the Bank of Ghana to finance the Accra-Kumasi Expressway under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme.

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announced the measure during the presentation of the 2026 Mid‑Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament on Thursday.

He said that the funds had been ring‑fenced and would only be utilised after the award of the main construction contract.

“As of 22nd July 2026, US$1.7 billion had been deposited into the dedicated Accra-Kumasi Expressway Account at the Bank of Ghana.

“The funds have been ring‑fenced and will be used only after the main construction contract is awarded,” he told Parliament.

Dr Forson said feasibility studies and detailed engineering designs were expected to be completed by the end of August 2026, with procurement for the main construction contract scheduled to begin in September.

“Government is therefore confident that all the requirements for this transformational project will be in place when His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama cuts the sod for construction to begin,” he stated.

The Minister described the 176‑kilometre, six‑lane bidirectional expressway linking Accra and Kumasi as the flagship project under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme.

He said the expressway would reduce travel time to about two hours, improve road safety, ease congestion, lower transport costs and feature modern interchanges, bridges, intelligent transport systems, electronic tolling, emergency response facilities and rest areas.

Dr Forson disclosed that the Ghana Armed Forces had cleared 122 kilometres, representing about 70 per cent of the 120‑metre‑wide Right‑of‑Way, within 12 weeks, with the entire corridor expected to be cleared by early September.

Compensation assessments, environmental studies, engineering designs and feasibility studies were progressing simultaneously.

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway forms part of the government’s wider strategy to modernise transport infrastructure, improve connectivity between major economic centres and support long‑term growth under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme.

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