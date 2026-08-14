Onion traders hail Trade Minister’s intervention as Ghana-Nigeria trade dispute eases

Ghanaian onion traders have praised Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare for intervening to resolve the recent disagreement that disrupted onion trade between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Accra Onion Sellers and Importers Cooperative Society and the Cross Border Women Traders Association said the Minister’s engagement with stakeholders had helped restore the movement of onions between the two countries after Nigeria suspended exports to Ghana.

The traders said the dispute had created uncertainty for businesses involved in the cross-border trade and had the potential to affect several other players along the supply chain, including farmers, transport operators and consumers.

The Accra Onion Sellers and Importers Cooperative Society, which brings together five major onion trading groups, including associations in Accra, Adjei Kotoku and Dominanse in the Central Region, commended the Ministry for responding quickly to the situation.

At a stakeholder meeting in Accra on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, Mrs Ofosu-Adjare urged Ghanaian and Nigerian stakeholders to end the impasse and work towards a stable trading relationship. She stressed the need for stronger economic cooperation between the two countries and within the ECOWAS region.

The Minister warned that allowing the dispute to persist could have wider economic consequences for people who depend on the onion trade for their livelihoods, as well as consumers in both countries.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Onion Sellers and Importers Cooperative Society, Osman Mohammed, all four Ghanaian trucks carrying onions from Nigeria that had been held up have now been released.

He said the traders had also confirmed that Nigerian trucks which had already arrived in Ghana had completed the offloading of their consignments at markets across the country.

The traders expressed optimism that the latest intervention would lead to a lasting resolution of the dispute and improve cooperation between businesses in Ghana and Nigeria, while supporting agricultural trade and economic integration across the ECOWAS sub-region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.