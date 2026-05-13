Snake bites, accidents, labour cases worsen as Kpandai communities lack health facilities

Chief Executive Officer of Titus Medical Centre, Steve-Lee Demuyakor, has raised concerns over the growing risks faced by residents in rural communities within the Kpandai District due to the absence of nearby healthcare facilities.

According to him, victims of snake bites, road accidents, and pregnant women in labour are often forced to travel long distances to Kpandai and Salaga to access treatment, a situation he says continues to put many lives in danger.

“The absence of nearby health facilities in these communities is putting lives at serious risk. In emergencies like snake bites, accidents, and labour cases, delays in treatment can be fatal,” he said.

He made the remarks during the official opening of Titus Medical Centre, established to provide accessible healthcare services to deprived communities within Kumdi and surrounding areas.

A newly established health facility, Titus Medical Centre, has officially opened in Kumdi in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region to provide healthcare services to residents in underserved rural communities.

The establishment of the facility comes at a time when many communities in the area continue to face challenges such as poor access to healthcare, inadequate medical infrastructure, and financial difficulties in seeking treatment.

Speaking to Adom News reporter Prince Busula during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Steve-Lee Demuyakor, stated that the medical centre was established to enhance healthcare delivery for farmers, low-income earners, and vulnerable residents who often struggle to access quality medical care.

“The facility was established to bring healthcare closer to the people, especially farmers, low-income earners, and vulnerable residents who often struggle to access quality medical services,” he said.

He noted that emergency cases such as snake bites, road accidents, and women in labour have become particularly dangerous because patients are usually transported all the way to Kpandai before receiving treatment.

“These cases become very critical because patients have to travel long distances before getting medical attention, and that delay often worsens their condition,” he added.

He stated that the long distance between Kumdi and Kpandai continues to create serious challenges for residents seeking urgent medical attention.

Residents who benefited from the medical outreach expressed appreciation for the intervention and appealed for more investment in healthcare delivery within rural communities in the district.

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