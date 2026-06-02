Afenyo-Markin criticises anti-LGBTQ+ bill, says it criminalises identity and crosses democratic line

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised aspects of Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, warning that legislation which criminalises people based on their sexual orientation risks undermining democratic principles.

In a post shared on social media, the Effutu MP argued that such laws do not protect society but rather target a specific group of people.

“A law that imprisons people for their sexual orientation or who they choose to love does not protect society. It simply selects a group of human beings and makes their existence a crime,” he wrote.

He added that no Parliament in the “civilised world” should endorse such a legal approach, describing it as a dangerous precedent for governance and human rights protection.

“That is a line no Parliament in the civilised world should cross,” he stressed.

Afenyo-Markin’s comments come amid ongoing national debate over the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which has divided opinion among political actors, religious groups, civil society organisations and legal experts.

The bill, which has already been passed by Parliament, continues to generate public discussion over its implications for human rights, constitutional freedoms and Ghana’s international obligations.

While supporters of the legislation argue it protects cultural and family values, critics have raised concerns about its potential impact on personal liberties and minority rights.

The Minority Leader’s remarks are expected to add further weight to calls for legal scrutiny and possible review of the legislation as Ghana continues to grapple with the contentious issue.

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