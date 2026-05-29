Integrity, accountability vital for strong democracy — Dr Assibey-Yeboah

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has called for selfless leadership anchored on integrity, accountability, and service to restore public confidence in democratic governance.

He said the growing erosion of trust in leadership across many democracies posed a serious threat to national cohesion and development, stressing that public office must remain a responsibility to serve citizens rather than a privilege for personal gain.

Delivering a lecture at the Osahene Excellence Lecture at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), yesterday, Dr. Assibey-Yeboah said leadership should be measured by sacrifice, honesty, and commitment to the public good.

The lecture, organised by the Effutu Traditional Council in collaboration with religious bodies, was on the theme "Selfless Leadership and Public Service: Building Integrity, Trust, and Accountability."

The event honoured the Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Restore trust

Dr. Assibey-Yeboah said many citizens, particularly the youth, were becoming disillusioned with political leadership because of a perceived lack of integrity and accountability in public life.

“Citizens are not looking for leaders who are intelligent or charismatic. They are looking for leaders they can trust,” he said.

He explained that trust remained one of the greatest currencies in leadership because societies flourished when citizens had confidence in institutions and governance systems.

According to him, accountability should not be viewed as an obstacle to leadership but rather the foundation of credible governance.

“True leaders do not fear scrutiny; they welcome responsibility and understand that public trust must be earned continuously through conduct, transparency, and consistency,” he stated.

Selfless leadership

Dr. Assibey-Yeboah described selfless leadership as the willingness to place the welfare of citizens and future generations above personal ambition, political convenience, and individual gain.

He said authentic leadership demanded courage, humility, and discipline, especially in moments of difficulty and temptation.

“Leadership is temporary, but legacy is permanent,” he stressed, adding that history would remember whether leaders united or divided society and whether public office served citizens or personal interests.

The former legislator also urged leaders to strengthen institutions instead of relying excessively on personalities, saying strong institutions were essential for democratic stability and sustainable development.

Tribute to Afenyo-Markin

Dr.. Assibey-Yeboah commended Afenyo-Markin for his contributions to parliamentary democracy and institutional accountability.

He noted that the minority leader’s journey from humble beginnings in Winneba to national leadership illustrated the values of resilience, sacrifice, and hard work.

According to him, Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s parliamentary career had reflected the demands of democratic leadership through his advocacy for parliamentary scrutiny, transparency, and responsible governance.

Message to youth

Dr Assibey-Yeboah urged young people to embrace discipline, integrity, and service, warning against the growing perception that leadership was about status and visibility.

“True leadership is measured by responsibility,” he said.

He further called for unity among political, traditional, and religious leaders to promote national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

The lecture was attended by traditional rulers, members of Parliament, religious leaders, faculty members, students, and residents of Effutu.

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