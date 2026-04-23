NPP calls on CSOs, global community to safeguard Ghana’s democracy

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging civil society organisations and the global community to take an active role in protecting Ghana’s democratic space, amid concerns over what it describes as increasing threats to freedom of speech.

The call was made by the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, during an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday, April 22.

He warned that unchecked actions could set a dangerous precedent for Ghana’s democratic stability.

"Intimidations all over, arrests of people in the name of political persecution, and nothing comes out of that. We are calling on civil society and the international community to ensure that we protect the democracy that Ghana is enjoying," he said

He added, "While we see that our neighbouring countries and other countries in Africa are in flames, such a dangerous precedent does not come at once. It starts with these particular dangerous instances of NDC government activities to curtail freedom of speech."

Mr. Mohammed said Ghana’s 1992 Constitution clearly outlines both rights and responsibilities for citizens, public institutions, and office holders, stressing that these must be upheld to sustain the country’s democracy.

“If you read the 1992 Constitution very carefully, we have rights and responsibilities,” he stated. “We are not going to sit in silence while freedom of speech is intimidated.”

The NPP held a protest today in Sunyani in the Bono Region, where party supporters protested what they claim is a growing pattern of intimidation and politically motivated arrests under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Mr. Mohammed, the protest was intended to draw national and international attention to what the party believes is a gradual erosion of democratic principles, including the gains made after the repeal of the criminal libel law.

He maintained that the NPP’s actions are within its constitutional rights and insisted the party will continue to resist any attempts to curtail freedom of expression.

“We are exercising our rights as enshrined in the Constitution, and we will not allow activities that undermine free speech to continue,” he added.

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