Napo donates medical equipment to KATH children’s ward to mark his birthday

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh , NPP Running Mate

Former Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has donated a range of medical equipment to the Children’s Ward of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) as part of activities marking his birthday.

Hospital authorities say demand for essential equipment remains high, with shortages of items such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, oxygen concentrators, suction machines, and patient stretchers.

The donation is expected to strengthen the capacity of health workers at the facility to monitor and care for critically ill children more effectively.

Speaking at the presentation, Dr Opoku Prempeh, who was also the NPP's Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election, said the gesture forms part of his decision to dedicate his birthday to service rather than personal celebration.

“I recently turned 58, and before I turned 58, I decided what am I going to do. Not the life of personal celebration, but a life of giving service to others,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency and a former Minister of Education, noted that he has spent the past two decades supporting orphanages and rehabilitation centres, but decided to extend his support to hospital-based child healthcare.

“I’ve been supporting children’s orphanages and rehabilitation centres for the last 20 years. So I wanted to do something different,” he added.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, a medical doctor by profession, explained that his experience as a medical doctor influenced the initiative, recalling his time at KATH as a house officer on the children’s ward.

He said he engaged health workers across selected wards at Komfo Anokye and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals to identify their most pressing needs before donating.

“So I sent people to come to the various wards and asked the nurses what it is that they are missing that would help them treat their children better,” he said.

Hospital authorities say the equipment will significantly improve monitoring and emergency response on the wards.

They added that sustaining quality pediatric care will require continuous investment in equipment and infrastructure to meet growing patient demand.

Health workers at KATH expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will enhance service delivery at the children’s ward and improve patient outcomes.

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