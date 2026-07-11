Zoomlion deploys 2,000 workers, heavy equipment for nationwide clean-up exercise

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has deployed 2,000 personnel and a fleet of heavy equipment across the country to support the two-day National General Clean-up Exercise initiated by President John Dramani Mahama following the recent floods.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise on Friday, July 10, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Doris Kwekwor Adjei, said the company had responded swiftly to the President's call by partnering with the government to restore sanitation in flood-affected communities.

According to her, the company has deployed a wide range of equipment, including tractors, backhoes, compaction trucks, tricycles, brooms and shovels, to support the nationwide operation.

"We have deployed our equipment: tractors, backhoes, compaction trucks, tricycles, brooms, shovels, and more, to support communities in this exercise. We have 2,000 men on the ground," she said.

Mrs Adjei disclosed that Zoomlion had also activated its transfer stations and deployed fumigation teams to help prevent disease outbreaks in communities affected by the floods.

"We have been to Alajo and other affected areas. We deployed our equipment to fumigate because, as you are all aware, in times like this, we are prone to certain health risks," she explained.

She identified poor public attitudes towards sanitation as one of the biggest obstacles to maintaining a clean environment, stressing the need for sustained public education.

"One major challenge is attitude. In most of the places we've visited, you find people sitting on fences or littering indiscriminately. I urge every Ghanaian to understand that this is for us — we need to desilt and clean the drains in our own homes," she noted.

The Zoomlion Managing Director emphasised that sanitation should be viewed as a continuous responsibility rather than an occasional exercise.

"Sanitation is a continuous thing. It cannot be a nine-day wonder. It still boils down to attitude and sensitisation, teaching citizens when to dispose of bottles, where to place organic waste, and how to keep their surroundings clean," she said.

Responding to calls for a review of waste management contracts, Mrs Adjei said Zoomlion remains ready to collaborate with the government under any new arrangement aimed at improving sanitation nationwide.

"Absolutely. You can all see what's going on. Yes, we are looking forward to that, and we pray it comes through soon. Together, we can support the government because we are Ghanaians, and Ghanaian challenges must, and should, be resolved by Ghanaians," she added.

The two-day National General Clean-up Exercise, which began on Friday, July 10, and concludes on Saturday, July 11, is focused on desilting drains, evacuating waste and disinfecting flood-affected communities as part of efforts to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks and future flooding.

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