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Photos: Vice President joins nationwide clean-up exercise

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  10 July 2026 8:55pm
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Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang joined staff and officials at Jubilee House to participate in the nationwide clean-up exercise on Friday, July 10, reinforcing the call for collective responsibility in maintaining a clean environment.

The Vice President commended participants for their commitment and enthusiasm, stressing that sanitation must become a sustained national habit rather than a one-day activity.

She encouraged citizens to continue keeping their surroundings clean, protecting drainage systems, and working together to prevent sanitation challenges and future flooding.

She said building a cleaner Ghana requires the collective efforts of government, institutions, communities, and every citizen.

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