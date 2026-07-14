GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has urged businesses to find innovative ways to support youth-led initiatives aimed at cleaning the environment.
According to him, such support will go a long way in promoting sanitation in communities across the country.
He made the call while speaking to journalists after leading staff of the GRA to participate in the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise in Accra.
The two-day sanitation and clean-up exercise forms part of the government's efforts to rid communities, especially flood-prone areas, of filth.
After joining GRA staff to clean parts of Osu, the ministries enclave, and surrounding areas, Mr. Sarpong said businesses could support the initiative by providing tools and resources to youth groups undertaking clean-up exercises in their localities.
“This is not only for businesses, but also as individuals and philanthropists, we must all come out to support this initiative and make it a sustainable venture to make our cities clean always. As a business, one of the ways to participate will be to offer support to the various groups embarking on the exercise in your locality because we believe that a clean city is next to godliness, and as hinted by the president, everyone must get involved," he stressed.
The Commissioner-General also charged GRA staff to maintain clean and healthy working environments to promote efficiency.
The exercise is expected to continue in the coming months as part of efforts to reduce the incidence of flooding across the country.
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