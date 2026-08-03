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2026 Obuasi Cricket Festival set for September 17–20

Source: JoySports  
  3 August 2026 8:31pm
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The 2026 edition of the Obuasi Cricket Festival is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 20, 2026, in Obuasi.

Organised by the Obuasi Cricket Academy, under the theme, One Town. One Game. One Passion,” the four-day festival will bring together cricket teams and young players and members of the community for a celebration of cricket.

The event also seeks to provide a platform for young players to develop their skills and gain greater exposure in cricket.

President and Founder of the Obuasi Cricket Academy, Rhyda Ofori Amanfo, noted that: “the Festival is more than just a cricket event. It is an opportunity to bring our community together, discover and nurture young talent, and create lasting opportunities for the next generation.”

She added that “We are excited about the 2026 edition and encourage everyone to come out, support the players and be part of this celebration of Obuasi and cricket.”

The organisers say they expect the festival to attract hundreds of cricket enthusiasts and families from Obuasi and beyond for four days of sport, entertainment and community engagement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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