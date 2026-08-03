How Dr. Bawumia delivered touching tribute to late Ya-Na at the installation of Regent of Dagbon

At the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi last Friday during the installation of the new Regent for Dagbon, former Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stood before chiefs, elders and subjects not just as a statesman, but as a son who remembers.

In his speech, delivered in Dagbani and laced with nostalgia, proverbs, and prayers, Dr. Bawumia paid a touching tribute to the late Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II and also charged the newly installed Regent, Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abukari, to guard the peace of the kingdom.

It was indeed a moment of remembrance, laughter, reflection and legacy.

The arena grew quiet as Dr. Bawumia began to speak, but soon turned lively.

"My relationship with the late Ya-Na did not begin in Yendi. It began in Savelugu, when he was Yoo-Naa," Dr. Bawumia said.

He recalled a campaign visit to Savelegu in 2016, where he had gone to pay homage to the Yo-Naa as NPP running mate. Dr. Bawumia told a story of what transpired as he began his touching tribute.

"I said to the Yoo-Naa: If a man has two wives, and he only tastes the soup of one wife, how will he know which of them cooks the better soup?"

The arena erupted with Chiefs and elders, including President John Mahama bursting into laughter, as Dr. Bawumia’s proverbial analogy landed perfectly.

"What I meant," Dr. Bawumia said, smiling at the memory, "was that the people of Dagbon should also try the NPP."

As Dr. Bawumia continued to pay glowing tribute to the late overlord of Dagbon, the laughter faded into something deeper.

Dr. Bawumia continued that as faith would have it, he became Vice President.and the Yoo-Naa also became Ya-Na, who helped to heal Dagbon, following prolonged conflict in the area.

He described the late Ya-Na as a father figure and a man of wisdom, patience and peace, whose leadership consolidated the peace and unity of Dagbon after a period of disturbances.

Their bond, Dr. Bawumia said, was "one of warmth and deep respect" that lasted from the Savelugu to the ancient throne of Yendi.

Protect what he built

The mood shifted again as Dr. Bawumia turned to the man of the day - the new Regent, Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abukari.

He offered his prayers and congratulations to the Regent, urging him and the people to maintain the legacy of peace and unity left behind by the late Ya-Na.

Dr. Bawumia’s speech was a timely reminder to the gathering that Dagbon’s strength has always been in its traditions, and in the ability of its leaders to put the kingdom first.

The installation itself was a powerful display of Dagbon’s sacred customs, characterised by traditiona regalia, drumming and dancing, with people travelling from far and near to witness it.

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