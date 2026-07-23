Bawumia pays tribute to late Ya-Na, receives Dagbon chiefs

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has received a delegation of chiefs from the Dagbon Kingdom who formally informed him of the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, and the scheduled installation of his Regent.
Dr Bawumia disclosed the meeting in a social media post on Thursday, describing the late Ya-Na as a distinguished traditional ruler whose leadership was marked by wisdom, dignity and unwavering commitment to the people of Dagbon and Ghana.
"I received in audience a delegation of Chiefs from the Dagbon Kingdom, who formally informed me of the passing of Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II and the date for the installation of his Regent," Dr Bawumia wrote.
I received in audience a delegation of Chiefs from the Dagbon Kingdom, who formally informed me of the passing of Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II and the date for the installation of his Regent.— Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) July 23, 2026
Ndan Ya-Na served Dagbon and Ghana with dignity and wisdom. May Allah grant him Jannah… pic.twitter.com/kUoBRK3P1W
Paying tribute to the late overlord, Dr Bawumia praised his contribution to peace and traditional leadership, saying, "Ndan Ya-Na served Dagbon and Ghana with dignity and wisdom."
He also extended his condolences to the bereaved royal family and the people of Dagbon, praying for the late king's eternal rest.
"May Allah grant him Jannah and comfort the Royal Family, Chiefs and people of Dagbon," the former Vice President said.
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