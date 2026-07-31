Yendi hosts historic installation of Regent following death of Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II

Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of sympathisers, traditional leaders and well-wishers have converged on Yendi, the traditional capital of the Dagbon Kingdom, for the installation of a Regent following the death of the Overlord, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.
The Ya-Na passed away on July 11, 2026, triggering customary processes to ensure a smooth transition within the kingdom.
Yendi has been filled with traditional drumming, ceremonial musket firing and cultural displays by local warriors as mourners and dignitaries arrive for the historic ceremony.
Although some public activities are ongoing, key customary rites leading to the installation of the Regent are being performed privately in accordance with Dagbon traditions.
Speaking to Channel One TV, Chairman of the Grounds Committee, Lamashegu Naa Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu, said all arrangements had been completed to ensure a peaceful and successful ceremony.
He explained that the installation process would take place in two phases, beginning with a private customary ceremony before the Regent is formally presented to the public.
According to him, measures have been put in place to maintain peace and order throughout the event.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Yendi, Sugri Muniru, has assured residents and visitors of adequate security arrangements ahead of the ceremony.
He disclosed that more than 600 security personnel have been deployed across the municipality to safeguard the event and ensure its peaceful conduct.
The installation of the Regent forms part of Dagbon’s traditional succession process following the passing of the Ya-Na and is expected to guide the kingdom through the next phase of its customary transition.
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