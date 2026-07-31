Mudryk free to play after doping ban case resolved

Audio By Carbonatix
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is available to return to playing immediately after resolving his doping case with the Football Association.
The Ukraine international, 25, has not played a competitive match since November 2024, having been provisionally suspended after returning an "adverse finding" for banned substance meldonium.
He was subsequently given the maximum four-year ban by the FA but appealed against the decision to Cas.
The FA said anti-doping disciplinary proceedings have now been resolved with Mudryk and he can return to competition "with immediate effect" after he accepted breaking anti-doping rules and agreed to a suspension equal to the time already served.
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