Mudryk free to play after doping ban case resolved

Source: BBC  
  31 July 2026 4:53pm
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Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is available to return to playing immediately after resolving his doping case with the Football Association.

The Ukraine international, 25, has not played a competitive match since November 2024, having been provisionally suspended after returning an "adverse finding" for banned substance meldonium.

He was subsequently given the maximum four-year ban by the FA but appealed against the decision to Cas.

The FA said anti-doping disciplinary proceedings have now been resolved with Mudryk and he can return to competition "with immediate effect" after he accepted breaking anti-doping rules and agreed to a suspension equal to the time already served.

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