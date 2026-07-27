Rogers and Palmer can play together – Alonso

Morgan Rogers scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 37 Premier League matches last season for Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says he has a "plan" to play club record £117m signing Morgan Rogers alongside Cole Palmer - and believes the England international will make an "instant impact".

The midfielder became the most expensive British player of all-time when he moved from Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge last week.

The 24-year-old is on holiday after playing for England at the World Cup, while Chelsea have begun their pre-season tour in Sydney.

"In that position we needed an important player and I'm sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers," Alonso said.

"You need players who can have that almost instant impact and I'm sure Morgan won't need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates," Alonso said.

"That was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them."

Rogers has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea, with an option for a further year.

Alonso insisted he will be ready, despite not yet taking part in pre-season training, and believes he will be compatible with fellow England international Palmer.

The pair describe each other as being among their "best friends in football", with Rogers saying they would love to play together.

"I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well," Alonso said of the pair.

"We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball."

'Probably still some movement' for Chelsea

Alonso conducted an open training session on Sunday evening

The Blues are also expected to announce the £52m signing of France international defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old would be Chelsea's oldest signing since 2022.

"We want a squad with the right balance between quality and mentality," Alonso said.

"Those things need to match in terms of maturity, but I think we are starting the new season with good energy. That's important."

Chelsea have also brought in winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting, striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg and full-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta, and are expected to sign midfielder Valentin Barco, also from Strasbourg, in the coming weeks.

That will leave Chelsea with nearly 40 players in their squad and needing to sell a substantial number of them.

"We need to know that there will probably still be some movement," Alonso added.

"We need to be flexible and quick to act. The main thing is that we have a clear idea, a clear plan that we have built.

"It will probably change before the transfer window closes."

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