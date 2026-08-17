14 arrested over suspected narcotics cultivation, distribution in Upper East

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested 14 suspects over their alleged involvement in the cultivation, storage and distribution of narcotic drugs at Daliga in the Nabdam District.
The arrests were made on Sunday, August 16, during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in collaboration with the newly established Black Cobra Team.
In a statement issued on Monday, August 17, the Police said the operation followed intelligence gathered on suspected narcotics-related activities in the area.
The exercise targeted individuals suspected of cultivating, storing and distributing narcotic substances within the district and other parts of the region.
The Police identified 13 of the suspects as Alex Nyaaba, Charles Keleg Dombil, Zimi Pandam, Jennifer Ziini, Tobirr Naab, Yinteng James, Tosil Wandabil, Sandanane Peehim, Borimi Nohoo, Curim Teng, Curim Kugri, Nohou Dagobila and Abane Zangbeog.
The Police said a search conducted during the operation led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotic substances concealed in sacks containing millet and maize.
Preliminary investigations indicate that suspected Indian hemp was being cultivated alongside food crops, particularly millet and maize.
According to the Police, the practice was intended to conceal the illicit farms and make them more difficult for law enforcement officers to detect.
Investigators also suspect that the arrested persons formed part of a supply network providing narcotic drugs to peddlers operating in various parts of the Upper East Region.
The arrests form part of efforts by the Upper East Regional Police Command to disrupt the cultivation, supply and distribution of illicit drugs in the region.
The Police said the involvement of the PID and the Black Cobra Team formed part of an intelligence-driven approach to identifying and dismantling suspected narcotics networks.
The suspects remain in Police custody as investigations continue.
The Police said the suspects would be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.
The Command has meanwhile appealed to the public to provide information that could assist law enforcement agencies in identifying persons involved in the cultivation, trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs.
Editor's note: The Police statement reportedly says 14 suspects were arrested but provides names for only 13. The discrepancy should be clarified with the Police before publication, if possible.
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