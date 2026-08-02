Upper East NPP rallies behind Justin Frimpong Kodua ahead of party elections

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has secured the endorsement of party executives in the Upper East Region as he continues his campaign for re-election as the party's General Secretary.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Kodua expressed gratitude to the party leadership and executives in the region for what he described as their overwhelming support, saying the endorsement reflected confidence in his vision to rebuild and strengthen the NPP ahead of the next general election.

He said the support he received from the region sent a clear message that party members remain committed to unity and the collective effort to reposition the NPP for victory.

Mr Kodua also expressed appreciation for the traditional smocks presented to him, describing the gesture as a significant symbol of trust and confidence.

“The voice of the Upper East Region was unmistakable, clear, confident, and resolute. Across the region, you reaffirmed your confidence in our shared vision to rebuild a stronger, more united, and election-ready NPP. The gift of your cherished smocks is a profound vote of confidence. I will wear it with pride and a deep sense of responsibility,” he wrote.

Mr Kodua maintained that his campaign continues to gather momentum across the country, reiterating his commitment to rebuilding the party and preparing it for future electoral success.

“The momentum is growing, and the message is spreading rapidly. JFK is focused on rebuilding. Prepared to Win,” he added.

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