Crime | National

Police arrest 7 suspects over robbery activities in Zebilla, Garu and Binduri

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  17 September 2026 1:22pm
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The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested seven suspected armed robbers in connection with a series of robbery activities in Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

The arrests were made through an intelligence-led operation involving the Police Intelligence Department (PID), the newly formed Black Cobra Unit and the Zebilla Community Watchdogs.

The suspects have been identified as Issaka Iddrisu, 20; Ali Tamimu, 21; Akugre Amobila, 26; Banabas Apiiga, 41; Abdul-Rashid Adamu, 38; Apiiga Alebena, 21; and Bilal Adabodee, 31.

According to the Upper East Regional Police Command, the suspects have confessed to belonging to a wider network of robbery gangs that allegedly supply them with weapons for their operations in Zebilla, Garu and Binduri.

Following their arrest, two victims reported the incidents to the police and identified two of the suspects as members of a three-man gang that allegedly robbed them at gunpoint.

The victims told police that two Yamaha scooter motorbikes, valued at GH¢30,000 and GH¢32,000 respectively, were taken during the robbery.

The victims were also allegedly threatened with death if they reported the incident to the police.

The two identified suspects subsequently admitted to robbing the victims at gunpoint, according to the police.

The suspects further told investigators that the weapon used in the operation had been supplied by an individual in Bawku, who they said serves as their source for weapons and provides a place for their safekeeping.

A search conducted at the residences of three of the suspects; Abdul-Rashid Adamu, Apiiga Alebena and Bilal Adabode, led to the recovery of two unregistered motorbikes, quantities of what the police described as hard drugs, and GH¢29,550 in cash.

The police believe the cash could be proceeds from their alleged criminal activities. The seven suspects have since been remanded into police custody by the Bolgatanga Circuit Court.

They are expected to reappear before the court on September 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, the police say efforts have been intensified to identify and arrest the alleged weapon supplier linked to the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

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