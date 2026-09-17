Police arrest 36 suspects over lynching of officer at Gindabour

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 36 suspects in connection with the death of a police officer who was attacked by a mob at Gindabour in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased officer has been identified as General Constable Redeemer Owusu.

According to a police statement issued on Thursday, September 17, 2026, the incident occurred on September 16 while the officer and his colleagues were on highway patrol duties along the Gindabour-Kenkyen community road.

The Police said a motorbike rider approaching their location suddenly diverted into the bush after seeing the police vehicle.

The officers reportedly became suspicious and followed up from another direction, where they found the rider unconscious on a bush road.

The officers picked him up and began transporting him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Following news of the rider's death, a mob from the community attacked the officers, resulting in the death of General Constable Owusu.

The other officers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the police vehicle was also damaged.

The bodies of both the deceased officer and the motorbike rider have been conveyed to the Damongo Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and intelligence officers to assist with investigations and identify those responsible for the attack.

Reinforcement teams from Damongo, Bole, Sawla, Tuna, Kalba and the Regional Intelligence Team are also on the ground to strengthen security and maintain law and order.

The Police said all 36 suspects are in custody and are assisting with investigations.

They are expected to be put before the court.

The Regional Police Command condemned the attack on its officers and said it would ensure that those found responsible face the law.

“The Command highly condemns the attack on its officers and will ensure the perpetrators are made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The Police have urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.