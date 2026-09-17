Crime | National

Police arrest 36 suspects over lynching of officer at Gindabour

Source: Myjoyonline  
  17 September 2026 12:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 36 suspects in connection with the death of a police officer who was attacked by a mob at Gindabour in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased officer has been identified as General Constable Redeemer Owusu.

According to a police statement issued on Thursday, September 17, 2026, the incident occurred on September 16 while the officer and his colleagues were on highway patrol duties along the Gindabour-Kenkyen community road.

The Police said a motorbike rider approaching their location suddenly diverted into the bush after seeing the police vehicle.

The officers reportedly became suspicious and followed up from another direction, where they found the rider unconscious on a bush road.

The officers picked him up and began transporting him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Following news of the rider's death, a mob from the community attacked the officers, resulting in the death of General Constable Owusu.

The other officers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the police vehicle was also damaged.

The bodies of both the deceased officer and the motorbike rider have been conveyed to the Damongo Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and intelligence officers to assist with investigations and identify those responsible for the attack.

Reinforcement teams from Damongo, Bole, Sawla, Tuna, Kalba and the Regional Intelligence Team are also on the ground to strengthen security and maintain law and order.

The Police said all 36 suspects are in custody and are assisting with investigations.

They are expected to be put before the court.

The Regional Police Command condemned the attack on its officers and said it would ensure that those found responsible face the law.

“The Command highly condemns the attack on its officers and will ensure the perpetrators are made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The Police have urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group