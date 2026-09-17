NDPC inaugurates technical committee to review and finalise Ghana Infrastructure Plan

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has inaugurated a Technical Committee to review, update and finalise the Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP), as part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure planning, financing and delivery across the country.

The four-month assignment will involve a review of the existing GIP against current sector plans, policies, regulations, master plans and investment programmes. The committee is also expected to update the plan’s results framework and integrate the National Spatial Development Framework to ensure infrastructure development is aligned with Ghana’s broader spatial and development priorities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman of the NDPC, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, said the updated plan should help Ghana move away from what he described as a “stop-and-go approach” to national development.

“It’s important that we move away from this stop-and-go approach to national development and have a more consistent, predictable, and transparent approach,” he said.

Dr Thompson said the GIP should provide clear direction for infrastructure development while establishing a governance framework to ensure infrastructure is procured and delivered effectively, efficiently and transparently.

The Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, said the committee would consult relevant stakeholders, update infrastructure indicators and milestones, and propose institutional arrangements for implementation at both national and district levels.

The committee will also identify financing options, including infrastructure bonds, government revenue and public-private partnerships, while focusing on critical sectors such as energy, water, transport and digital infrastructure.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its Convenor and Chief Analyst at the NDPC, Daniel Amofa, expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in its members and pledged their commitment to the assignment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.