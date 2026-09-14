Crime

Police interdict officer over death of 23-year-old law student

Source: GNA  
  14 September 2026 9:25pm
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno
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The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng over the death of 23-year-old law student Ivan Baidoo. 

‎Baidoo died following a motorbike incident on the Tema Motorway on August 27, 2026, while travelling as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle. 

‎A statement issued by the Police Service said General Corporal Koranteng had been identified, arrested and interdicted in connection with Baidoo’s death, following initial investigations into a video relating to the incident. 

‎‎”The Ghana Police Service has identified, arrested and interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng in connection with the death of 23-year-old Ivan Baidoo, following initial investigations into a viral video concerning the incident, which occurred on the Tema Motorway on 27th August 2026,” it said. 

‎The statement said the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had intensified efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. 

‎”The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has been tasked with investigating the conduct of the officer, who is currently in custody,” it added. 

‎The Police Service assured the public that “the matter is being thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigations.” 

‎The incident prompted Baidoo’s family to appeal to the public for information to help establish the circumstances leading to his death. 

‎Baidoo was a Law student of Central University College. 

‎In a public poster, the family offered GH¢50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the alleged culprits. 

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