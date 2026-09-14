Police interdict officer over death of 23-year-old law student

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng over the death of 23-year-old law student Ivan Baidoo.
Baidoo died following a motorbike incident on the Tema Motorway on August 27, 2026, while travelling as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle.
A statement issued by the Police Service said General Corporal Koranteng had been identified, arrested and interdicted in connection with Baidoo’s death, following initial investigations into a video relating to the incident.
”The Ghana Police Service has identified, arrested and interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng in connection with the death of 23-year-old Ivan Baidoo, following initial investigations into a viral video concerning the incident, which occurred on the Tema Motorway on 27th August 2026,” it said.
The statement said the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had intensified efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
”The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has been tasked with investigating the conduct of the officer, who is currently in custody,” it added.
The Police Service assured the public that “the matter is being thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigations.”
The incident prompted Baidoo’s family to appeal to the public for information to help establish the circumstances leading to his death.
Baidoo was a Law student of Central University College.
In a public poster, the family offered GH¢50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the alleged culprits.
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