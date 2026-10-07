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Photos: Pete Edochie meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over African youth mentorship initiative

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  7 October 2026 2:38pm
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Veteran Nigerian actor and African screen legend Pete Edochie has paid a courtesy call on Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, during his visit to Ghana to launch the African Legacy Project.

The project comprises a book, a documentary film and an African Youth Mentorship Initiative targeting about 500,000 young people across Africa.

During the meeting, Mr Gyamfi welcomed the prospect of GoldBod supporting the mentorship initiative, noting its alignment with the Board’s Special Intervention Programme and its focus on social impact and economic empowerment.

GoldBod’s work is also featured in Mr Edochie’s new book, which highlights Ghana’s efforts to ensure that its gold resources contribute meaningfully to national development.

The engagement brought together the themes of African heritage, youth development and responsible resource management, with the proposed mentorship initiative seeking to equip and inspire young Africans across the continent.

Below are some photos:

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Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

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