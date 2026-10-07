Gov’t launches roadmap to implement Social Protection Act, Regulations and Affirmative Action Regulations

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The government has launched a roadmap to guide the implementation of three key legislations aimed at strengthening social protection and promoting gender equity in Ghana.

The three legislations are the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148), the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521), and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522).

The roadmap is intended to ensure the laws move beyond policy documents and become practical tools for protecting vulnerable groups, reducing poverty and improving livelihoods, says Gender Minister Dr. Agnes Momo Lartey.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, said a reliable social protection system was critical to helping vulnerable households withstand economic, social and environmental shocks.

“Without the appropriate support, health can weaken, access to livelihoods can be undermined and hard-won development gains can be lost,” she said.

She said an effective social protection system would help people respond to shocks while addressing the needs associated with different forms of vulnerability.

The Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148) provides the overarching legal framework for social protection in Ghana. It establishes the responsibility of the state to provide systems that protect people facing different forms of vulnerability.

The Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) provide the details for implementing the Act, including how beneficiaries are identified and how social protection interventions are to be delivered.

Under the framework, the Ghana National Household Registry will serve as the main database for identifying vulnerable households and individuals who qualify for social protection support.

The aim is to ensure that assistance reaches those who genuinely need it while reducing bias and inconsistencies in the selection of beneficiaries.

The third legislation, the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522), provides further guidance on implementing Ghana’s affirmative action framework.

The regulations are intended to strengthen opportunities for women, girls and other excluded groups in areas including employment, leadership and education.

They also set out responsibilities for the Ministry of Gender, employers and private-sector organisations, including requirements relating to implementation and reporting.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the three legislations.

Officials say the results of the monitoring and evaluation will be made public to promote transparency and accountability.

The government says the roadmap represents a shift from treating social protection and affirmative action largely as policy and advocacy issues towards concrete, measurable and implementable action.

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