Banking and Finance

Safeguard all personal, financial information, including Mobile Money PINs, ATM PINs – BoG to general public

Source: Joy Business  
  7 October 2026 2:40pm
BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiama
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The Bank of Ghana has advised the general public to safeguard all personal and financial information, including Mobile Money PINs, ATM PINs, internet banking passwords, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), and verification codes.

In a release, the Central Bank said no legitimate bank, mobile money operator, payment service provider, or financial institution will request a customers’ PIN, password, or OTP via phone calls, text messages, emails, or social media.

It therefore advised customers not to share confidential financial information with unknown persons, even if they claim to represent a financial institution or telecommunications operator.

“Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, text messages, emails, social media messages, and online links requesting financial or personal information”, it added.

Furthermore, it urged customers to verify all investment opportunities before making payments or transfers.

Additionally, it said investment schemes promising unusually high returns with little or no risk should be treated with extreme caution.

“Avoid engaging in “double-your-money” schemes, online Ponzi schemes, and suspicious digital investment platforms, as they may lead to financial loss”.

It urged customers to regularly monitor transaction alerts, bank statements, and mobile money notifications to promptly detect any unauthorised transactions.

It also advised financial consumers to use strong passwords and update them regularly to enhance the security of their digital financial accounts.

It mentioned that in an increasingly digital economy, customers are encouraged to remain vigilant, informed, and security-conscious in all digital financial transactions.

It concluded, saying , the fight against digital financial fraud requires collective responsibility through awareness, education, responsible financial behaviour, and adherence to cybersecurity practices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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