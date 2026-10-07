Bisa Kdei to launch annual Highlife music event ‘The Convention’

Award-winning Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei is set to launch the maiden edition of “The Convention,” a new annual event celebrating Ghana’s rich Highlife music heritage and culture.

The inaugural event is scheduled for December 20, 2026, at the Underbridge Annex in East Legon, Accra, and is expected to attract Highlife enthusiasts and music lovers from across the country and beyond.

The event will feature live music, entertainment and other activities designed to celebrate the enduring appeal of Highlife music.

Tickets are currently on sale, with fans able to purchase them by dialing *714*911# on all mobile networks or visiting BisaConvention.live for more information.

Organisers intend for “The Convention” to become an annual fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, with the maiden edition serving as the foundation for what they hope will become a major end-of-year event.

The event will bring together Highlife lovers from different backgrounds to celebrate Ghana’s cultural heritage through music while creating opportunities for shared experiences and entertainment.

Bisa Kdei, who has spent nearly 15 years in the music industry, is regarded as one of Ghana’s prominent Highlife artistes and has received several accolades for his contribution to the genre.

Through “The Convention,” the musician seeks to further promote Highlife and provide a platform for audiences to appreciate the genre’s enduring sounds and cultural significance.

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