Bisa Kdei drops new single ‘Go N Look’ featuring Medikal

Audio By Carbonatix
Music lovers will have to update their party playlists with this new release by multiple award-winning artiste Bisa Kdei titled ‘Go N Look’.
The party-starter joint, which features ‘Beyond Kontrol’ rapper Medikal, is undoubtedly set to be an instant hit.
‘Go N Look’ is not just a party vibe; it carries a deeper message about life’s unpredictability. It reminds listeners to trust their own judgement and choose what genuinely works for them instead of living by other people’s expectations, because one path does not fit all.
On ‘Go N Look’, Bisa Kdei once again proves himself as one of the best songwriters in the game. With his deep verse and unique vocals, music lovers can easily relate to the message.
Medikal also delivers a powerful message with his usual wordplay, adding more depth and making the lyrics even more engaging.
Stream ‘Go N Look’ by Bisa Kdei featuring Medikal HERE.
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