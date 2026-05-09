Music

Medikal wins Best Hiplife Song at 27th TGMAs with hit single ‘Shoulder’

Source: David Apinga  
  9 May 2026 11:15pm
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In a night defined by high-octane performances and historic wins, the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) reached a fever pitch on Saturday, May 9, as Medikal's hit single 'Shoulder' was crowned the Best Hiplife Song of the Year.

The collaboration, which features the lyrical prowess of Medikal, the undeniable star power of Shatta Wale, and the breakout energy of Beeztrap KOTM, proved to be the ultimate fan favourite, cementing its status as the definitive hiplife anthem of the 2026/2027 calendar year.

The Best Hiplife Song category was one of the most competitive of the 27th edition, featuring a "who’s who" of Ghanaian rap and highlife royalty.

To secure the trophy, 'Shoulder' rose above 'Tontonte' by Ko-jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah, 'Next Door' by Kojo Blak ft. Sarkodie, 'Messiah' by Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick and 'Badness' by Kwesi Amewuga.

The win was met with a thunderous ovation at the Grand Arena, as fans celebrated Medikal and the genre's enduring relevance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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