From the streets to the stage: How GG Brass Band is changing young lives in Ghana

The story of GG Brass Band is not just about music; it is about survival, opportunity, and second chances.

Founded by a man driven by compassion and a deep love for music, Daniel Amoyi, the group formerly known as God’s Gift Brass Band has evolved into a powerful social intervention tool for underserved youth.

Speaking on E Vibes Musical Band Series on the band’s origins, Benjamin Amoyi revealed that the foundation was laid by his father, who used music as a pathway to rescue vulnerable children from difficult circumstances.

“He prioritised persons from underserved communities, scouting for kids that didn’t have access to education and facing challenges in their homes so they can learn, make something out of it and further their education, supporting them to gain access to service works like policing,” he explained.

According to him, the brass band became more than just an extracurricular activity; it became a lifeline for many of these children.

He stated that after the passing of his father, the leadership of the band transitioned to him, and he made a deliberate decision to continue the legacy.

“I decided to continue the legacy because of the positive impact it was having on people,” Mr Amoyi said.

Under his leadership, the band has maintained its traditional roots, performing hymns and leading church processions, while still holding tightly to its social mission.

Beyond the music lies a deeper story, one of young people being redirected from hardship into purpose.

In a country where access to opportunities remains uneven, GG Brass Band is quietly proving that talent, when nurtured, can become a tool for transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.