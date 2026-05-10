Music

Kofi Kinaata grabs Best Highlife Artiste of the Year at 27th TGMAs

Source: David Apinga  
  10 May 2026 2:41am
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Kofi Kinaata, the celebrated voice of Takoradi, has been named the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena, saw the singer-songwriter achieve a spectacular double victory, also picking up Best Highlife Song for his poignant tribute track, ‘It Is Finished’.

The win marks a significant homecoming for the artiste, who has become the modern standard-bearer for a genre deeply rooted in Ghanaian identity.

The Best Highlife Artiste category is traditionally viewed as the soul of the TGMAs, and the 2027 edition featured a lineup of the genre’s most formidable names.

BEST HIGHLIFE ARTISTE 
Fameye 
King Paluta 
Kwabena kwabena 
Kofi Kinaata                                                                                                    WINNER
Kuami Eugene 

The ‘It Is Finished’ Influence

While the artiste award recognises a year of consistent performance, industry critics point to the cultural impact of his single ‘It Is Finished’ as the defining factor. The song, which mourned the tragic 2025 military helicopter crash and paid homage to highlife legend Daddy Lumba, resonated across the nation for its lyrical wisdom and emotional depth.

Kinaata’s ability to use the highlife genre as a vehicle for national reflection and comfort made him the standout choice for 2027. His victory reinforces the idea that highlife is not merely a legacy sound but a living, breathing commentary on the Ghanaian experience.

Taking to the stage amidst a thunderous ovation, Kinaata, ever the humble storyteller, thanked his fans and his technical team for their unwavering support. He acknowledged the legends who paved the way, specifically mentioning the influence of the old school on his unique Fante-Highlife fusion.

With this latest win, Kofi Kinaata extends his record as one of the most decorated individuals in the history of the awards scheme. As the 27th TGMAs conclude, his dominance in the highlife categories serves as a reminder of the genre’s enduring power to unite and inspire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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