NPP hoped NDC would fail to pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Ayariga

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has accused the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of hoping the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would fail to deliver on its promise to pass the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to Mr Ayariga, concerns raised by the NPP during parliamentary consideration of the bill were not aimed at improving the legislation but were intended to create difficulties for the governing party.

"When my friends in the NPP raised the issue when we were considering Clause 9, it was just a pretext to try and create something wrong with the bill," he stated in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, June 2.

He further alleged that some members of the opposition believed the NDC would be unwilling or unable to pass the bill despite holding a majority in Parliament.

"They did not believe that the NDC will pass such a bill. And so they were hoping that the NDC doesn't pass the bill. Then, as we approach elections, they will now tell Ghanaians that the NDC deceived them and even with our numbers in Parliament, we have not passed the bill when we promised Ghanaians," he added.

The Majority Leader said the NDC had fulfilled the commitments it made to Ghanaians regarding legislation on LGBTQ+ activities and their promotion.

"We promised Ghanaians that we would pass a law prohibiting LGBTQ. We will pass a law prohibiting the promotion of LGBTQ. We will pass a law that does not allow us to recognise marriage between people of the same gender. We will pass a law punishing people who are luring children into the practice and also punish those who are financing and sponsoring their promotion," he said.

"Those are the key commitments that we made to the Ghanaian public. And if you take the bill, all those are clearly stated. They are defined as offences and nobody will go scot-free if caught engaged in any of these things," he added.

Mr Ayariga's comments come amid ongoing debate over Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's directive for the House to revisit the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill following concerns about whether all parliamentary procedures were adequately complied with before its approval.

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