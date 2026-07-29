NDC welcomes Supreme Court ruling on political party delegate system, says it is ready to comply

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling declaring Ghana's political party delegate system unconstitutional, describing the decision as fair and one the party is well-prepared to implement.

According to the party's Deputy Director of IT and Elections, Rashid Tanko Computer, the NDC has no reservations about the landmark judgment and already possesses the membership data and organisational structures required to transition to a more inclusive electoral system.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, July 29, Mr Tanko said the party had experimented with a similar model more than a decade ago, giving it valuable experience in broadening participation in internal elections.

"As a party, the NDC, for us, we consider it to be fair. We don't have any issues with it," he said.

He explained that between 2014 and 2015, the NDC piloted a system that enabled a wider section of its membership to participate in selecting parliamentary candidates. The exercise relied on biometric technology, with printed registration booklets distributed across the regions to capture members' details and compile a voters' register.

Although the initiative encountered logistical challenges, Mr Tanko said the objective was to decentralise the party's internal electoral process and allow all members to participate in choosing parliamentary candidates.

"We actually wanted to decentralise and make sure that all our membership would participate in the voting of our candidate. The NDC has been in the forefront of this kind of system, although we later suspended it," he noted.

Mr Tanko further disclosed that the party had, even before the court's ruling, begun strengthening its membership database in anticipation of a future shift towards universal participation in internal elections.

He said the NDC reopened its membership register in February this year to enrol and digitally capture members across the country. The updated register was subsequently used to conduct the party's branch elections, which concluded last week.

"So for now, at the NDC, we are okay with it. We are fine with it. We have our data. To implement the decision of the Supreme Court will not be a difficult one for us," he stressed.

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to significantly alter the internal electoral processes of political parties by requiring them to adopt systems that allow broader participation by their members, replacing the long-standing delegate system used to elect parliamentary and presidential candidates.

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