NACOC committed to strengthening border security – DG

Audio By Carbonatix
Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), says the Commission is collaborating with all key relevant state security agencies to ensure that points of entry and exit across the country are manned and safeguarded.
He said the continuous collaboration was key to preventing the influx of all forms of nefarious activities such as drug trafficking along the borders of Ghana.
The Director-General was speaking during a panel discussion at the 2026 edition of the West Africa Border Security Week held in Accra, under the topic: “Strengthening Border Security through Regional Cooperation and Innovation.”
Major General Mantey said NACOC was well positioned to partner with managers of the border posts to tackle and control organised crime across the continent.
He called for the need to strengthen regional cooperation as one of the key principles that augments basic knowledge, intelligence sharing, and an interoperable common system.
Major General Mantey indicated that the current and emerging trends of organised crime, especially drug trafficking activities, required trust and the improvement of sophisticated modern equipment to track down the operations of criminals.
“The operations of the various border posts can not only rely on the physical security infrastructure system, but require investment in key areas such as intelligence, forensic capabilities, technology, as well as strong collaboration,” he stressed.
He called on the relevant stakeholders, including those manning the borders across the continent, especially Ghana, to pay close attention to the host communities along the border posts, adding that their extensive knowledge of the activities of these criminal groups was invaluable, as it was often beyond the reach of surveillance teams.
“It is important to note that criminal organisations do not recognise national boundaries to perpetrate their clandestine activities and call on all to support in curbing the menace through strong collaborative efforts,” Major General Mantey added. *
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