TUC demands overhaul of Council of State, wants presidential appointees capped at 5

Audio By Carbonatix
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is calling for reforms to the composition of Ghana’s Council of State, including a cap on the number of members appointed by the President.
The TUC says the President should be allowed to appoint no more than five members to the Council as part of measures to make the body more effective and responsive to citizens’ expectations.
According to the union, the current dominance of presidential appointees undermines the effectiveness of the Council of State and requires urgent reform.
“The Council of State remains a useful organ of state that must be reformed to be effective at meeting the expectations of citizens,” the TUC said.
It further argued that “the overwhelming dominance of presidential appointees on the Council is unhelpful.”
The TUC is therefore calling for a review of the composition of the Council, stressing that the number of members appointed by the President “must not be more than five.”
The call forms part of the union’s broader position on proposed constitutional reforms, particularly Article 89(2), which deals with the composition of the Council of State.
Latest Stories
-
Julius Emunah parts ways with Hearts of Oak as Managing Director
8 minutes
-
Weija Dam flooding will persist without political will to relocate residents – NADMO
9 minutes
-
UMB, 3TREES launch paint outlets across constituencies ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary
9 minutes
-
CSSPS: Education Ministry orders action against alleged payment demands in Ashanti Region
9 minutes
-
SSNIT honours 16 stakeholders at 2025 Awards
20 minutes
-
Naa Shika Adu presents Vernacular of Play: An art exhibition inspired by sport, identity and social impact
29 minutes
-
Ghana wastes up to 50% of fruits and vegetables annually – Agrofresh
52 minutes
-
CSSPS deploys more personnel to ease delays at resolution centres
1 hour
-
Poor transport and storage systems contribute to post-harvest losses in Ghana – Mathias Yabe
1 hour
-
Partisan MMDCE elections could stifle development – NDC
2 hours
-
TUC urges Mahama to keep constitutional reform discussions open
2 hours
-
“They showed up with character” – Sampson praises Black Princesses after South Korea win
2 hours
-
Free tablets , missed opportunities ? Rethinking Ghana’s one student-one tablet initiative
2 hours
-
Mahama has not abandoned Haruna Iddrisu, he is backing him to fix education challenges – Spokesperson
2 hours
-
Only Category C schools available for placement resolution – Northern Region parents say
3 hours