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TUC demands overhaul of Council of State, wants presidential appointees capped at 5

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  9 September 2026 3:45pm
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The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is calling for reforms to the composition of Ghana’s Council of State, including a cap on the number of members appointed by the President.

The TUC says the President should be allowed to appoint no more than five members to the Council as part of measures to make the body more effective and responsive to citizens’ expectations.

According to the union, the current dominance of presidential appointees undermines the effectiveness of the Council of State and requires urgent reform.

“The Council of State remains a useful organ of state that must be reformed to be effective at meeting the expectations of citizens,” the TUC said.

It further argued that “the overwhelming dominance of presidential appointees on the Council is unhelpful.”

The TUC is therefore calling for a review of the composition of the Council, stressing that the number of members appointed by the President “must not be more than five.”

The call forms part of the union’s broader position on proposed constitutional reforms, particularly Article 89(2), which deals with the composition of the Council of State.

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