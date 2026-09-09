TUC rejects proposal to allow dual citizens to become MPs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has rejected a proposal to allow Ghanaians with dual citizenship to contest parliamentary elections and serve as Members of Parliament while retaining citizenship of another country.
TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah said the union disagrees with the proposed amendment to Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution.
The Constitution Review Committee had recommended changes to the provision to allow dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections and become MPs without having to renounce their citizenship of another country.
However, Mr Ansah said the TUC strongly disagrees with the recommendation, describing it as “self-serving” and a threat to what he termed genuine citizenship.
“The TUC disagrees with the recommendation to amend Article 94(2)(a) to allow dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections and become members of Parliament while remaining a citizen of another country,” he said.
He argued that the proposed change was contradictory and would not serve the national interest.
“In fact, we characterize the recommendation as self-serving and a direct assault on genuine citizenship,” he added.
The TUC’s position forms part of its broader assessment of the Constitution Review Committee’s recommendations and the government’s position on the proposed reforms.
The union has called for an inclusive process in which major stakeholders, including the opposition, are brought into discussions on the future of the Constitution.
It says the reform process must ultimately protect Ghana’s national interests and strengthen the country’s democratic and constitutional governance.
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