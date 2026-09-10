TUC calls for urgent review of Labour Act to strengthen workers’ rights

Audio By Carbonatix
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for an urgent review of Ghana’s Labour Act to strengthen workers’ rights and address concerns over low wages, inadequate pension benefits, rising living costs, and insecure employment.
TUC's Secretary-General, Joshua Ansah, made the call while addressing the press on Thursday, September 10.
He said low pay remains one of the most urgent concerns confronting workers, with wages for many households failing to keep pace with the cost of food, rent, transport, utilities, education, and healthcare.
“Low pay is one of the most urgent concerns confronting workers,” Mr Ansah said.
He also raised concerns about pension benefits, saying many retirees receive benefits that are too low to meet their basic needs, particularly medical care.
“A pension should protect dignity in old age. Yet, many retirees receive benefits that are too low to meet basic needs, particularly medical care,” he said.
According to him, high and rising living costs are further eroding the real value of pensions, while the effective pension growth rate for workers in the informal economy remains too low.
Mr Ansah further expressed concern about workers performing continuous core duties under what he described as “so-called short-term contracts."
He said some were engaged through labour contractors or arrangements that denied them equal treatment, job security, social security and access to a union.
“The law should look at the reality of their employment relationship, not merely the level placed on their contract,” he said.
The TUC supports a review of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), saying Ghana needs a modern law that responds to changing forms of work, strengthens labour institutions and advances decent work.
The Congress therefore called for an urgent and comprehensive review of Ghana’s labour laws to ensure they adequately protect workers, address emerging forms of employment, strengthen social protection, and promote decent work.
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