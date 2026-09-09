Constitutional review: TUC cautions against ‘isolated’ extension of presidential term to 5 years

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has cautioned against implementing a proposed extension of Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years without simultaneously carrying out other constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

The caution follows the government’s acceptance of a recommendation by the Constitutional Review Committee for a five-year presidential term.

Speaking at a press conference, TUC General Secretary Joshua Ansah said extending the tenure of a president could have serious consequences if it is not accompanied by reforms designed to address weaknesses in governance.

“We draw attention to the fact that in the event of misgovernance, a 5-year tenure also means citizens will have to endure the consequences for a longer period than under the current dispensation,” he said on Wednesday.

Mr Ansah argued that the recommendation for a five-year term should not be considered in isolation from other proposals intended to strengthen governance and improve accountability.

“This recommendation is therefore tied to other recommendations that are intended to strengthen and improve governance. One cannot, therefore, merely agree to tenure extension and leave everything else the same,” he added.

The TUC General Secretary stressed that any move to extend the presidential term must be accompanied by broader reforms that provide stronger safeguards against poor governance and ensure greater accountability by political leaders.

His comments add to the growing debate surrounding the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee, particularly the proposal to replace Ghana’s current four-year presidential term with a five-year tenure.

The government has accepted the recommendation, but the proposed change is expected to remain the subject of public and political debate as discussions continue over the broader constitutional reforms required to give effect to the committee's recommendations.

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