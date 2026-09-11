New Supreme Court Justices pledge to uphold Constitution, administer justice without fear or favour

Three newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices have pledged to uphold the Constitution and laws of Ghana and administer justice without fear or favour.

Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, said they recognise judicial office as a sacred public trust and are committed to exercising their authority in service to the Ghanaian people.

“A few moments ago we took solemn oaths to uphold the Constitution and the laws of Ghana and to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will,” she said.

She stressed that the oath would guide the Justices in every case they hear and every judgment they deliver.

“We shall be independent enough to decide according to law, courageous enough to do so when the decision is difficult, and humble enough always to remember that judicial authority is exercised not for our own benefit but in service to the people in whom sovereignty lies and for whom justice is dispensed,” Justice Bernasko-Essah said.

She also pledged that the three Justices would hear every case with fairness and impartiality, decide according to law, and act with courage and integrity.

“To the people of Ghana, in whose name justice is administered, we make this pledge: We will hear every case with fairness and impartiality; we will decide according to law; we will act with courage and integrity; and we will remain faithful to the Constitution and to the oaths we have sworn,” she said.

The three new Supreme Court Justices are Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jr.

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